How To Escape The Police In 6 Seconds

May 15, 2017 7:36 AM By Rebekah Black
If you’re going to break the law, it’s best to be smart about it. You should always have an escape plan. Or worst case scenario, you should find a really great place to hide.

If you need a little advice on exactly how to evade the police, this man’s plan might be your best bet.

First of all, you will need a to take a prop with you. It’s as simple as buying an accordion duct. You may also need a to lose a few pounds before you rob a bank, since you have to be able to fit inside the accordion duct. Now, while you’re running from the police, you’ll need to slip the pipe up and over your head. Next, find a wall that you can place yourself on for while.

Good luck! Something tells us you’ll need it if you give this idea a test run.

 

