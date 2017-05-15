Ladies One-Piece Swimwear To Be Popular This Summer

May 15, 2017 2:10 PM By Blake Powers
Ladies, according to Cosmothe thought of summer swimwear should be a little less stressful this year, as retail has increased one-piece styles this year… by 20%!

Bikini inventory is down by 9%, and one-piece sales are booming, at 3-times the rate of last year.

According to Emily Bezzant, head analyst at EDITED, “It’s not surprising [that one-pieces are trending] due to current trends and our quest for comfort.”

Athletic brands and styles, including Dolfin, Speedo, TYR, NIKE and Arena have very strong sales. More women want function and fashion this year.

 

If you still prefer a bikini, they are still popular. However, the bikini will have strong one-piece competition poolside this summer.

