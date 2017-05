This is not a joke. Paul McCartney really does have a small part in the new Pirates flick.

The music legend revealed his Pirates 5 look on Instagram over the weekend, complete with dreads and heavy eye makeup. Honestly, could he be Captain Jack Sparrow’s uncle??? We would say father, but that role went to Keith Richards.

#PiratesLife #PaulMcCartney ☠️ A post shared by Paul McCartney (@paulmccartney) on May 13, 2017 at 11:18am PDT

As it turns out, McCartney’s role doesn’t look all that exciting. According to IMDB, he will play jail guard #2.