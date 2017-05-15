Texas Actor Powers Boothe Has Passed Away

May 15, 2017 6:29 AM
Filed Under: Actor, Dead, Died, Passed Away, powers boothe

It’s always a sad day when we lose one of our own. Actor Powers Boothe has died at the age of sixty-eight of natural causes.

Boothe, originally from Snyder, Texas will be laid to rest near his hometown. He was also a graduate of Southwest / Texas State University. Not to mention he’s been starring in movies and television since the late 70s.

According to his spokesperson Karen Samfilippo…

“Unfortunately it is true. Powers died in his sleep this morning of natural causes. There will be a private service held in Texas where he was from. A memorial celebration in his honor is being considered for a future date. Donations can be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation, which honors the nation’s defenders, veterans, first responders, their families and those in need.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live