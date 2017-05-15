Texas Actor Powers Boothe Has Passed Away

It’s always a sad day when we lose one of our own. Actor Powers Boothe has died at the age of sixty-eight of natural causes.

Boothe, originally from Snyder, Texas will be laid to rest near his hometown. He was also a graduate of Southwest / Texas State University. Not to mention he’s been starring in movies and television since the late 70s.

According to his spokesperson Karen Samfilippo…

“Unfortunately it is true. Powers died in his sleep this morning of natural causes. There will be a private service held in Texas where he was from. A memorial celebration in his honor is being considered for a future date. Donations can be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation, which honors the nation’s defenders, veterans, first responders, their families and those in need.”

I loved working with Powers Boothe. A towering Texas gentleman and world class artist. Rest In Peace, amigo. pic.twitter.com/Gw3hdbA3JV — Robert Rodriguez (@Rodriguez) May 15, 2017