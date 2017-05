If you started to write-off the season, don’t sharpen your pencil just yet.

The Rangers, pretty in pink, rallied to complete the sweep against the A’s yesterday.

That 6 in a row feeling! pic.twitter.com/uQ5e9cm07q — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) May 14, 2017

This, on the heels of taking the previous series vs. the Padres.

Formidable foe – Houston Astros – still lead the division by 7.5 games with a stunning 26-12 record.

But you’ve got to start somewhere, and the Rangers started in San Diego.

“You need streaks,” Jeff Banister told SportsDay, “to get back to where you need to be.”