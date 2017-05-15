TODAY: Toyota Legacy West Headquarters in Plano Welcomes First 250 Employees

After three years of construction, Toyota welcomes it’s first 250 employees today to it’s new corporate headquarters in Legacy West – Plano, according to CBS 11.

Over the next 2 years, Liberty Mutual and J.P. Morgan Chase will add thousands of employees to their offices in Legacy West.

The City of Plano insists infrastructure improvement projects and traffic management programs are in place to insure functionality.

Newly re-elected Plano Mayor Harry LaRosiliere says, “Our problem is other people’s envy. If we have traffic because we have 30,000 high-paying jobs coming to our community, I say bring it on, and we’ll fix that, and we have.”

Legacy West’s urban village has slowly been opening retail businesses and restaurants, and will feature a Grand Opening, June 2nd.

Construction? It will continue, throughout the year.

