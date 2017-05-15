Watch SNL’s Funny Senior Citizen Friendly “Amazon Echo Silver” Commercial

Saturday Night Live created a funny parody on the Amazon Echo, and aired it this past weekend… “The Amazon Echo Silver.”

Kenan Thompson, Kate McKinnon, Leslie Jones, Kyle Mooney and Aidy Bryant give you examples of how the “Amazon Echo” could improve… uh… ahem… make senior lives… hmm… more interesting… lol!

I won’t be surprised if there is something like this in the future!

If you show this to your parents, make sure they realize it’s NOT real! Lol!

