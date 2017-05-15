Whataburger Is Looking For Poets For National Burger Month

Do you love Whataburger? Do you love poetry? If you can combine the two, you could win $500 and free Whataburger for a year!
In case you didn’t know, May is National Burger Month. Now through May 24th, you can submit your Whatapoem via Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for a chance to win the #BugerVerseContest.
The rules are…
- The poem can be up to 70 words.
- You have to mention Whataburger specifically as well as a menu item.
- No profanity.
- No mentions of other companies.
Here are a few of the entries…
Happy writing! The subject alone should get those word juices flowing!