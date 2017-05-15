Whataburger Is Looking For Poets For National Burger Month

Do you love Whataburger? Do you love poetry? If you can combine the two, you could win $500 and free Whataburger for a year!

In case you didn’t know, May is National Burger Month. Now through May 24th, you can submit your Whatapoem via Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for a chance to win the #BugerVerseContest.

The rules are…

The poem can be up to 70 words.

You have to mention Whataburger specifically as well as a menu item.

No profanity.

No mentions of other companies.

Here are a few of the entries…

@whataburger for a whole year would make my life! Here's 7 poems filled with love 😍 #BurgerVerseContest A post shared by rutth mercado (@rutthybby) on May 5, 2017 at 11:44am PDT

Just the way I like it. 🍔 #BurgerVerseContest @whataburger A post shared by Emma 🦎🌅 (@emma.rese) on May 5, 2017 at 10:22am PDT

#burgerversecontest #whataburger 🎶I want some burgers & fries, I ain't telling you no lies 🎶 A post shared by Melissa Ann (@melmcstuffins) on May 10, 2017 at 6:32pm PDT

🍔🍟bacon & cheese, please😝@whataburger #burgerversecontest#baconandcheeseplease#dontmesswithtexasyall#whataburger A post shared by Jessica Ramirez (@jessramirez2009) on May 4, 2017 at 7:30am PDT

Happy writing! The subject alone should get those word juices flowing!