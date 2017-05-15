Whataburger Is Looking For Poets For National Burger Month

May 15, 2017 8:06 AM By Rebekah Black
Filed Under: Contest, national burger month, poem, poetry, Whataburger

Do you love Whataburger? Do you love poetry? If you can combine the two, you could win $500 and free Whataburger for a year!

In case you didn’t know, May is National Burger Month. Now through May 24th, you can submit your Whatapoem via Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for a chance to win the #BugerVerseContest.

The rules are…

  • The poem can be up to 70 words.
  • You have to mention Whataburger specifically as well as a menu item.
  • No profanity.
  • No mentions of other companies.

Here are a few of the entries…

@whataburger for a whole year would make my life! Here's 7 poems filled with love 😍 #BurgerVerseContest

A post shared by rutth mercado (@rutthybby) on

Just the way I like it. 🍔 #BurgerVerseContest @whataburger

A post shared by Emma 🦎🌅 (@emma.rese) on

#burgerversecontest #whataburger 🎶I want some burgers & fries, I ain't telling you no lies 🎶

A post shared by Melissa Ann (@melmcstuffins) on

🍔🍟bacon & cheese, please😝@whataburger #burgerversecontest#baconandcheeseplease#dontmesswithtexasyall#whataburger

A post shared by Jessica Ramirez (@jessramirez2009) on

Happy writing! The subject alone should get those word juices flowing!

