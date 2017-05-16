‘Bachelor’ Couple Ben Higgins And Lauren Bushnell Have Officially Split

After getting engaged on The Bachelor last year, Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell have broken up.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce our decision to go our separate ways,” the two said in a joint statement to People. “We feel fortunate for the time we had together, and will remain friends with much love and respect for one another. We wish nothing but the best for each other, and ask for your support and understanding at this time.”

The couple recently hosted Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings, that premiered on May 7, 2017 and when speaking to ET ahead of the special, they didn’t seem in a hurry to get married. “Our life is pretty crazy, and we’re having a blast being engaged and enjoying that time without having the stresses of planning a wedding on top of it,” Higgins noted. “We have been together for a year and a half now, so I don’t think we’re pushing it too far yet,” Bushnell chimed in.

-source via etonline.com