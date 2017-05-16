Bon Jovi Crash NJ Commencement with Inspirational Message

Bon Jovi surprised students at Fairleigh Dickinson University’s commencement ceremony today (May 16) at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

The band performed an acoustic version of their song “Reunion,” from the group’s most recent album This House Is Not For Sale.

Lead singer Jon Bon Jovi’s advice to students included: “Choose Your Words Wisely — Not only those you say to others, but also the words you say to yourself; Don’t Take Anything Personally — Accept both praise and criticism equally, but take neither to heart; Never Assume or Judge a Book By Its Cover — the truth is, there are many surprises awaiting you on your journey; Pursue Perfection — though it’s impossible to achieve, you should demand excellence and do your best. Today marks the end of one chapter in your life and the beginning of another. Enjoy the book… you’re the one writing it.”

The graduates were the winners of the “Crash My Commencement” contest, a partnership with MTVU.