Conan O’Brien Accused Of Stealing Jokes; Being Sued

Conan O’Brien, or at least someone who writes jokes for his monologue, has been accused of stealing jokes, and the accuser, Robert “Alex” Kaseberg, has filed a lawsuit against the late night TV host.

MSN is reporting that the lawsuit is headed to trial and this is all over five jokes about Caitlin Jenner, Tom Brady and The Washington monument.

Kaseberg, who has taken credit for jokes in old Jay Leno monologues and has written for many publications including The New York Times, alleges that the jokes were lifted from his blog postings.

The judge in the case has thrown out the claim on two of the jokes, so the trial is based on three jokes. Here are the accusations according to the lawsuit:

On June 9th, 2015 Kasenberg wrote, “Three towns, two in Texas, one in Tennessee, have streets named after Bruce Jenner and now they have to consider changing them to Caitlyn. And one will have to change from a Cul-De-Sac to a Cul-De-Sackless.” Then Conan said this in his monologue later that day, “Some cities that have streets named after Bruce Jenner are trying to change the streets’ names to Caitlyn Jenner. If you live on Bruce Jenner cul-de-sac it will now be cul-de-no-sack.”

On February 3rd 2015 Kasenberg wrote, “Tom Brady said he wants to give his MVP truck to the man who won the game for the Patriots. So enjoy that truck, Pete Carroll.” hen Conan said this in his monologue later that day, “Tom Brady said he wants to give the truck that he was given as Super Bowl MVP . . . to the guy who won the Super Bowl for the Patriots. Which is very nice. I think that’s nice. I do. Yes. So Brady’s giving his truck to Seahawks coach Pete Carroll.”

The lawsuit also mentions a third joke linking the Washington Monument being 10 inches shorter than we thought and “shrinkage”

If the parties can’t come to an agreement soon, the lawsuit could go to trail.

