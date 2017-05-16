DFW Ranks As Forbes’ Best City For Jobs In 2017

If you’re on the hunt for new career opportunities, you need to look no further than your own backyard.

Dallas-Fort Worth was just ranked first on Forbes‘ annual list of Best Cities for Jobs. Forbes cites multiple points of strength in DFW’s economy, including “aerospace and defense, insurance, financial services, life sciences, data processing and transportation.” Our employment rate has grown more than 20% over the past five years, with an almost 5% growth last year alone. The low-cost of living has attracted businesses like Jacobs Engineering, Toyota, Liberty Mutual and State Farm to relocate to Texas as well.

What makes Dallas so successful, according to researchers from SMU is the city isn’t looking to appeal to the population’s elite “creative class,” instead focusing more on middle-class workers and the companies that hire them. Thanks in part to our relatively low-cost of living, businesses and employees are fleeing from places like California to move here.

Forbes puts it best, saying how many cities are trying to become “‘the new Silicon Valley,’ just as they wished once to be the next ‘Wall Street’ or ‘Hollywood.’ Yet these iconic economies are difficult, to impossible, to duplicate. It might make more sense instead to look the success of places like Dallas — where lower costs are luring companies and talent at a level unrivaled in the nation.”

Via Forbes