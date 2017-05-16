Hackers Are Holding The New “Pirates Of The Caribbean” Movie For Ransom

Disney has been hacked.

Bad news for Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, it’s currently being held hostage by hackers. The hackers are threatening to release the new film in small segments if Disney doesn’t pay up in Bitcoins.

While Disney isn’t commenting, there is word coming from insiders that Disney will not pay up. However, it seems like Disney is confident with their decision, roughly thirteen hours ago the company tweeted a clip of the film with a link to buy tickets.

Pirates is scheduled to hit theaters on May 26th.