Pop-Tarts has teamed up with Jolly Rancher to create the pastry versions of their delicious flavors, cherry, green apple, and watermelon.

As of Monday, May 15th, these delicious treats are officially on store shelves. According to Cosmopolitan, these Pop-Tarts taste exactly like Jolly Ranchers. Even the frosting!

Get your greedy little fingers ready. Jolly Rancher Pop-Tarts are here!

Unfortunately, these treats will only be in stores for a limited time, so you better stock up now.