King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword: Mega Box Office Bomb!

May 16, 2017 2:05 PM By Blake Powers
Sometimes movies simply bomb at the box-office… but this movie more than bombed… it blew up… then drowned!

The Guy Ritchie directed movie King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword, starring Charlie Hunnam, cost Charlie 1000 push-ups per day in physical preparation…

… and $175,000,000 to make.

Perezhilton.com reports out of 3,702 theaters showing it, it only earned $14.7 million this past weekend. Ugh!!!

Surely someone from Warner Bros. wearing a suit and tie was checking in on the movie’s production progress, and viewed some of it before it was finished!? With $175,000,000 in expense, comes responsibility.

Someone has some major explaining to do! Whew!

