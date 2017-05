Country music legend, Loretta Lynn, is out of the hospital after suffering a stroke last week. Unfortunately, Lynn isn’t home just yet, she’s been moved to a rehab facility near her ranch in Tennessee.

Thankfully, Loretta is doing well. She was able to thank her fans for all their love and support.

She is expected to make a full recovery, however, all of her shows have been postponed…doctor’s orders.

Get well soon Loretta!