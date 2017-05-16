“Pearl Hair” Is The Latest Whimsical Hair Dye Trend On Instagram

Get out the way unicorns, Pearl Hair is the latest Instagram beauty trend and it looks AWESOME!
Hair stylist Kevin Murphy is the mastermind behind this trend, debuting the look during a recent COLOR.ME collection ad campaign. In order to achieve the look, you’ll need to bleach your hair as necessary, paint on a multitude of holographic shades, and finish it all with a toner.
Totally easy we got this!
Just kidding this looks really hard. We’ll leave it in the hands of professionals!
Via Marie Claire