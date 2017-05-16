“Pearl Hair” Is The Latest Whimsical Hair Dye Trend On Instagram

Get out the way unicorns, Pearl Hair is the latest Instagram beauty trend and it looks AWESOME!

Here is a sneak peek of the new COLOR.ME campaign I love this Violet Blonde #love #haircolor #kevinmurphyproducts A post shared by Kevin Murphy (@kevinmurphyhair) on Nov 28, 2016 at 11:59am PST

Hair stylist Kevin Murphy is the mastermind behind this trend, debuting the look during a recent COLOR.ME collection ad campaign. In order to achieve the look, you’ll need to bleach your hair as necessary, paint on a multitude of holographic shades, and finish it all with a toner.

Totally easy we got this!

How luscious! Peachy Pearl hair color and style by @lorietherrien #hotonbeauty . . . . #pastelhair #pastelhaircolor #peachhair #pearlhair A post shared by Hair Makeup Nails Beauty (@hotonbeauty) on May 8, 2017 at 4:42pm PDT

Silver & pewter pearlescent hair! 💿💿 Via @leysahairandmakeup A post shared by Lime Crime (@limecrimemakeup) on Dec 8, 2016 at 10:01pm PST

Just kidding this looks really hard. We’ll leave it in the hands of professionals!

