“Pearl Hair” Is The Latest Whimsical Hair Dye Trend On Instagram

May 16, 2017 11:45 AM
Get out the way unicorns, Pearl Hair is the latest Instagram beauty trend and it looks AWESOME!

Here is a sneak peek of the new COLOR.ME campaign I love this Violet Blonde #love #haircolor #kevinmurphyproducts

A post shared by Kevin Murphy (@kevinmurphyhair) on

Hair stylist Kevin Murphy is the mastermind behind this trend, debuting the look during a recent COLOR.ME collection ad campaign.  In order to achieve the look, you’ll need to bleach your hair as necessary, paint on a multitude of holographic shades, and finish it all with a toner.

Totally easy we got this!

Silver & pewter pearlescent hair! 💿💿 Via @leysahairandmakeup

A post shared by Lime Crime (@limecrimemakeup) on

Just kidding this looks really hard.  We’ll leave it in the hands of professionals!

Via Marie Claire

