Texas Prom Pic Includes Camouflage & Guns

Only in Texas.

As we are rapidly approaching graduation for most high schools, there are still a few schools finishing up with prom. It’s one of the biggest nights in your high school life. you’ve thought of every detail. Everything from the dress to the hair to you date. However, the one thing you can’t count on…your crazy Texas family.

As we all know, it’s customary to pose for pictures before prom. They usually include you, your date, and a few with your parents. However, for this teen, well she got a few surprises for her picture. Not only did her family pose with her and her date, but they were also sporting camouflage and guns.

That’s five guns to be exact. Clearly this family means business. We’re looking at you prom date.

Just to be clear, there is no threat here. The Reddit user, who posted the pic, says it was a joke and done in good clean fun.