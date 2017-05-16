The Latest Trend In Men’s Fashion…Rompers

Good news guys! You can get in this year’s latest summer trend!

The latest fashion trend to hit a store near you, the Romper! That’s right these onesies aren’t just for women anymore. It’s the comfort of a normal every day button up shirt, attached to your favorite pair of leisure shorts!

While you might not see this new look on the runway just yet, you can get in on the ground level with the Kickstarter The RompHim. The company has already made over $40,000. According to The RompHim, these rompers will come in all shapes and sizes to fit every man. While they don’t actually claim these as a good looking outfit, they do say they are “damn comfortable.”

@neumfoto rocked our latest print for its debut at the #kentuckyderby. The crowd loved it; we're pretty stoked about it too. A post shared by Original RompHim (@originalromphim) on May 9, 2017 at 1:21pm PDT

We'll miss the @heineken beer tents at #stagecoach, but not mad about the increased beer mobility. A post shared by Original RompHim (@originalromphim) on Apr 25, 2017 at 6:46pm PDT

Unfortunately, if you want to live the romper lifestyle, they aren’t cheap. The Kickstarter special is $95. You can even buy three for $255!

Dang! Are these things made of gold?