UPDATE: Keller High School History Teacher David Clemmons Advances To Finals On “Jeopardy”

Keller High School history teacher David Clemmons came from behind last night on Jeopardy, winning Double Jeopardy, and advancing to the finals, as reported by CBS 11.

The Keller High School community gathered for a watch party to which Clemmons said, “The kids, their parents, the teachers that have come to support me they are just tremendous.”

Being the Jeopardy episodes with Clemmons were filmed in March, he is contractually bound to not speak about the results from those shows.

As Clemmons put it, “It all comes down to Final Jeopardy each day, so it’s very exciting.”

Watch David Clemmons on Jeopardy, and best wishes to him towards winning the $100,000 prize!

