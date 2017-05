Comedian Amy Schumer has split with her boyfriend, Ben Hanisch. Her rep confirmed the breakup saying, “Amy and Ben have ended their relationship after thoughtful consideration and remain friends.ā€

Amy Schumer and Ben Hanisch are splitting after a year and a half of dating. šŸ’” https://t.co/KmDZhMyCLb — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) May 17, 2017

When People magazine asked what happened, Ben kept his lips zipped and said, “Iā€™m going to have to decline to comment. Iā€™m just going to say no comment.”

Ben was noticeably absent while Amy promoted her movie Snatched.

They first started dating in November 2015.