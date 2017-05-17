Baylor Hit With 7th Title IX Lawsuit; This One Accusing Football Players of Gang Rape

A former Baylor volleyball player referred to only as Jane Doe says she was raped by as many as eight Baylor football players in 2012.

The Dallas Morning News says the woman was attending a party at an apartment where the players lived, became intoxicated and can’t recall portions of the night. She says she was placed in a vehicle by one of the players, taken elsewhere where at least four players raped her. Others told her later than as many as eight were involved.

The lawsuit says that she told her mother later in the semester and met with an assistant football coach, from whom she never heard back.

The Waco Tribune-Herald reports that the school has been in contact with the victim’s lawyer to resolve the situation.

“As this case proceeds, Baylor maintains its ability to present facts — as available to the University — in response to the allegations contained in the legal filing,” the university said in the statement. “The University’s response in no way changes Baylor’s position that any assault involving members of our campus community is reprehensible and inexcusable. Baylor remains committed to eliminating all forms of sexual and gender-based harassment and discrimination within our campus community.”

