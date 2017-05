After a few days worth of rumors, Katy Perry has officially been added to the judges panel of American Idol.

The pop princess made the announcement via Instagram, saying she’s “bringing it [the show] back to music.”

SO thrilled @ABCNetwork is bringing back @AmericanIdol, and I’m bringing it back to the 🎶MUSIC🎶 👁 you at auditions❗ A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on May 16, 2017 at 2:00pm PDT

Of course American Idol also shared the news. They’re clearly excited to have her on board.

We are so ecstatic to welcome @katyperry as a judge on ABC's #AmericanIdol!! #KatyOnIdol #Idol A post shared by American Idol (@americanidol) on May 16, 2017 at 1:51pm PDT

No word just yet on the other judges or even the host.