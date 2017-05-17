Jody’s Trip To Six Flags Leaves Him Hoarse From Screaming On All The Rides

May 17, 2017 8:38 AM By Jody Dean
Filed Under: hoarse, Jody Dean, Screaming, Six Flags, Trip, Voice

The last time I went to Six Flags Over Texas my daughter was about 7.

It was for a late afternoon charity event, during the Autumn – so most of the major rides weren’t open. It was easy to convince a child that the Antique Cars and the Six Flags & Texas Railroad before heading off for dinner was a full experience of the park.

Of course, it really wasn’t – and I’ve sworn we’d go back for a full day sooner or later.

Now she’s almost 12. That’s a whole new ballgame, and I just got flattened by a pitch.

More from Jody Dean
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live