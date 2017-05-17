Jody’s Trip To Six Flags Leaves Him Hoarse From Screaming On All The Rides

The last time I went to Six Flags Over Texas my daughter was about 7.

It was for a late afternoon charity event, during the Autumn – so most of the major rides weren’t open. It was easy to convince a child that the Antique Cars and the Six Flags & Texas Railroad before heading off for dinner was a full experience of the park.

Of course, it really wasn’t – and I’ve sworn we’d go back for a full day sooner or later.

Now she’s almost 12. That’s a whole new ballgame, and I just got flattened by a pitch.