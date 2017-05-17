NFL Player Has 14th Child… After Getting a Vasectomy

NFL cornerback Antonio Cromartie became famous – or infamous – back in 2010 when he appeared on the show Hard Knocks and named all the many kids he’s fathered with different women.

Since then, he reportedly got a vasectomy … which doesn’t seem to be working very well, especially considering his current wife is pregnant with Cromartie’s 14th kid!

How NFL's Antonio Cromartie is having ANOTHER baby despite a vasectomy https://t.co/F4PJkhlNnu via @MailOnline — Drew Schaar (@Crouts) May 17, 2017

According to reports, he had the vasectomy after 10 kids. And since then, he’s added four more to the family, including a set of twins.

This is especially amazing because, according to the American Urological Association, the odds of a vasectomy not working are 1 in 2,000.