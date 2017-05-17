Quite Possibly The Greatest Mashup Of All Time

Because right now the world needs some Earth, Wind and Ozzys May 17, 2017 9:26 PM By Jody Dean
Filed Under: classic hits, Earth Wind and Fire, ozzy osbourne

Take two iconic acts in modern music history.

Earth, Wind & Fire…and Ozzy Osbourne.

Then add YouTuber DJ Cummerbund, a master mashup artist whose art is, shall we say, unconventional. Amazingly, his Twitter page only shows a few thousand followers – which is bound to change when people get a load of his work.

Which a whole bunch of people are about to do right now, thanks to what can only be called a re-imagining of two songs we all know and love.

Hold on to your seats. This is going to be a trip.

 

 

