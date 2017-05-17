Seth MacFarlane Heads Back To Fox With The Orville

May 17, 2017 7:29 AM By David Rancken
Filed Under: american dad, comedy, David Rancken, Family Guy, Fox, Sci-Fi, Seth MacFarlane, the orville

The TV networks are coming out with their new fall lineups. Some shows are getting cancelled. And they’re getting replaced with new ones.

Fox has gone back to the Seth MacFarlane well again. He’s given them “Family Guy” and “American Dad”. But those are cartoons. “The Orville” is a live action sci-fi sitcom.

Think of it as a kind of “Galaxy Quest” for the 21st century. The trailer is out and it introduces some of the characters.

It’s silly, but it’s Seth MacFarlane, of course it’s silly. The trailer shows promise. It may be the stupidest thing ever, but that’s OK.

 

More from David Rancken
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live