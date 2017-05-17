Seth MacFarlane Heads Back To Fox With The Orville

The TV networks are coming out with their new fall lineups. Some shows are getting cancelled. And they’re getting replaced with new ones.

Fox has gone back to the Seth MacFarlane well again. He’s given them “Family Guy” and “American Dad”. But those are cartoons. “The Orville” is a live action sci-fi sitcom.

Think of it as a kind of “Galaxy Quest” for the 21st century. The trailer is out and it introduces some of the characters.

It’s silly, but it’s Seth MacFarlane, of course it’s silly. The trailer shows promise. It may be the stupidest thing ever, but that’s OK.