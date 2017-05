Here’s a story that will refresh your faith in humanity.

Wednesday’s Child segments have been running on TV in north Texas for more than 30 years now, but it’s not often we get to see a story turn out like this. Too many children go un-adopted of course. There are thousands of children and teens currently in the foster system – with many aging out without ever finding a permanent family.

But that wasn’t what happened to these little girls, and their happy ending will touch your heart.