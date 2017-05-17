Thailand Is Threatening To Sue Facebook Over Footage Of Their King In A Crop Top

May 17, 2017 7:50 AM By Rebekah Black
No good can ever come from wearing a crop top, especially if you’re the King of Thailand.

Apparently, King Vajiralongkorn is trying to bring back the crop top…discretely. While he may wear one in his private life, he certainly doesn’t want it broadcast all over Facebook.

To make a long story short, for the last 100 years, the laws have protected the ruling family from defamation, insults and threats. Break those laws and you could be subject to 15 years in jail.

Well now Facebook finds itself in the crosshairs with Thailand after a video surfaced of the King shopping in a crop top with a woman by his side. Facebook did put an end to the video clip in Thailand, however, it’s still available in the U.S.

Unfortunately for Facebook, the Thai government isn’t happy with the solution, so they’re suing.

