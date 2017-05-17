Alan Thicke’s Sons Taking Legal Action Against His Widow

Late TV star Alan Thicke (Growing Pains) earned his wealth many years before meeting his last wife Tanya Callau, and even had a prenup with her.

Now, Alan’s sons Robin and Brennan feel Callau is aiming for more than Alan’s will designates and have filed documents in Alan’s probate case, according to TMZ.

In their docs, they say Callau says she gave up her own career to raise Alan’s youngest son Carter and if her demands aren’t met, she will go to the tabloids.

Alan’s will left Tanya 25% of Alan’s personal effects, 40% of the remaining estate, a $500k life insurance policy, and she would be allowed to reside a Alan’s ranch.

Robin and Brennan are hoping a judge will enforce the prenup and will.

