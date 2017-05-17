The Rock Has A Commanding Lead Over Trump In Hypothetical 2020 Election Poll

Can you smeeeeeeelllllllllllllll what The Rock’s cooking?

We are about five months into Donald Trump’s presidency and there’s already talk about the 2020 election. Ironically, it’s not even about whether or not Trump will run for re-election. There’s actually a poll pinning Trump against The Rock for President.

So who’s winning 2020 so far? Believe it of not, but The Rock has a decent lead over Trump.

According to Public Policy Polling, The Rock beat Donald Trump 43% to 37% in the hypothetical poll. Both Democrats and Republicans see Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in a positive light.

As crazy as it sounds, but the The Rock could be our President. The man did say he might run in 2020. So let’s take our own poll. Trump VS The Rock.