This Is The Most Terrifying Baptism We’ve Ever Seen!

May 17, 2017 6:35 AM By Rebekah Black
Filed Under: Baptism, blessing, Georgia, patriarch, violent

OOOOOOOMMMMMMMGGGGGGGGGGG!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

In many religions, it isn’t all that uncommon for a baby to be baptized. Most churches will either sprinkle a little water on the baby’s forehead or use their hand as a cup and gently pour water over the crown of their head.

Apparently, things are a little different down in Georgia at the Trinity Cathedral. In celebration of the Epiphany on January 19th, 2017, numerous babies were blessed. In this particular mass blessing, more than 780 children were blessed by the patriarch.

<p><a href=”https://giphy.com/gifs/baptism-BHq9vXSXE067m”>via GIPHY</a></p>

Ummmmmmm, that is terrifying! Why is it so violent? Just look at that baby…he isn’t sure if this is fun or scary as heck!

 

