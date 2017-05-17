Tim Allen Was “Blindsided” By Last Man Standing Cancellation

May 17, 2017 6:59 AM By Rebekah Black
Last week, ABC announced that Last Man Standing’s TV run was coming to and end. The Tim Allen show wasn’t given a finale or even a final season. It seemed to come without any warning. Especially since Last man Standing is one of the higher rated comedies on television.

Lead actor Tim Allen has finally responded to the news. Apparently, he was just as shocked as everyone else. Allen took to Twitter saying…

“Stunned and blindsided by the network I called home for the last six years.”

Perhaps Last Man Standing can find a new home, perhaps with Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon.

On the bright side, Allen is still getting work. Looks like he’s got a part in a new movie. Since he’s growing a beard, could it be another Santa Clause movie???

 

