Virginia Family Wakes To Bear Honking Their Car Horn

May 17, 2017 2:15 PM By Blake Powers
Ryan McClanahan of Roanoke VA and his family recently woke at 5 a.m. to the sound of their car horn… but none of the family was in the car, according to UPI.

Ryan found a young 200 lb. black bear … at the steering wheel!

The bear had found some sweets in the vehicle, eaten them, and accidentally locked itself in, and began honking the horn.

Police eventually arrived and opened one of the vehicle’s doors, which the bear soon discovered, and took off into nearby woods.

 

Just another reason to always lock your vehicle. Otherwise, you may have to share it,  with something other than human…:)

 

 

 

