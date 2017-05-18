Blake Checks Out The Joker At Six Flags Media Day

May 18, 2017 11:00 AM
Filed Under: Six Flags, The Joker, The Joker Ride

This weekend, Six Flags Over Texas debuts it’s hottest and newest ride… “The Joker“!

If you’re a roller coaster lover, this ride is going to take you in directions you may have never experienced before!

“The Joker” features wing-seats that flip and spin you… all while the coaster is in route with unexpected drops and crazy head-over-heels coaster chaos:)!

You won’t see any track below or above you as “The Joker” delivers the kind of ride that’ll have coaster enthusiasts jumping back in line for more:).

Suicide Squad’ star Jared Leto (The Joker) wouldn’t want to get off!

You may want to wait until after you ride “The Joker” before having one of those turkey legs:).

Make plans to visit Six Flags Over Texas this weekend and ride “The Joker”!

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live