Blake Checks Out The Joker At Six Flags Media Day

This weekend, Six Flags Over Texas debuts it’s hottest and newest ride… “The Joker“!
If you’re a roller coaster lover, this ride is going to take you in directions you may have never experienced before!
“The Joker” features wing-seats that flip and spin you… all while the coaster is in route with unexpected drops and crazy head-over-heels coaster chaos:)!
You won’t see any track below or above you as “The Joker” delivers the kind of ride that’ll have coaster enthusiasts jumping back in line for more:).
Suicide Squad’ star Jared Leto (The Joker) wouldn’t want to get off!
You may want to wait until after you ride “The Joker” before having one of those turkey legs:).
Make plans to visit Six Flags Over Texas this weekend and ride “The Joker”!