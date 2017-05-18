Former VP Joe Biden is Finally Getting His Own Ice Cream Flavor

May 18, 2017 11:48 AM
Filed Under: Biden, Chocolate Chip, Ice Cream, Ice Cream Flavors, Joe Biden, VP

It finally happened. Joe Biden, or should we say President of Ice Cream finally has his own flavor. There’s no surprise here, Biden loves his ice cream. A flood of pictures and memes of him enjoying a cone are out there and they’re great. The new flavor comes as courtesy of the Cornell Dairy Processing Plant and is the idea of university senior Molly Mandel.

Mandel, who used to intern at Cornell Dairy, pitched the idea to the plant’s manager and academic programs coordinator as soon as she found out Biden had been booked to speak at graduation. And who wouldn’t want to say no to an idea like that?

The flavor, which is currently unnamed, is of course Biden’s favorite, plain chocolate chip. We imagine him enjoying a cone or two at graduation. Possibly rocking a pair of sunglasses too.

