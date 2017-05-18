George W. Bush’s Photobomb Game Is On Point

May 18, 2017 5:23 AM By Rebekah Black
If you were at the Rangers game on Wednesday night, you may have seen a local celebrity in the crowd. Our very own former President of the United States, George W. Bush was in attendance.

Obviously he was there to cheer on our Texas Rangers. However it would appear that he went to the game with an ulterior motive…to troll sports reporter Emily Jones.

Hecklers. 😂😂😂

A post shared by Emily Jones McCoy (@emilyjones1977) on

At the time, it doesn’t appear that Emily knew W. was behind her, which is the secret to a great photobomb. However, after reviewing the tapes, Emily does seem to think he may have been heckling her.

By the way, is that coffee in his hand? Where’s your beer dude? It’s a baseball game!

