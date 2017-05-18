Glenn Frey’s Son, Deacon, Will Replace His Dad For Eagles Concerts

The rumors regarding Deacon Frey stepping into dad’s shoes were quelled last summer with a definitive no. But one year later, the answer is yes.

Don Henley has confirmed that Glenn’s son will be singing the enduring songs dad made famous for the upcoming Classic West / Classic East shows in New York and Los Angeles.

“Glenn’s son Deacon is a very talented young man, and he seems to be up for the task,” said Henley. “He’s enthusiastic about it and he’s been working real hard on it, and he’s gonna do it with us. And I think that’s appropriate.

“There’s an old system both in Eastern and Western culture called the guild system, where the father is the master and the son is the apprentice. The trade, the craft, the business is handed down from father to son. I think it’s the only appropriate way to carry on. I don’t think I’d do it otherwise. Since it’s Glenn’s blood, it’s his son, I think that’s appropriate.”

The Eagles will play Dodger Stadium in L.A. July 15 and 16 at Dodger Stadium and Citi Field in Queens, N.Y. July 29 and 30 in a line-up that includes Fleetwood Mac, Steely Dan, the Doobie Brothers, Earth, Wind & Fire and Journey.