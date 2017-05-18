Glenn Frey’s Son, Deacon, Will Replace His Dad For Eagles Concerts

May 18, 2017 10:12 AM By Jenny Q
Filed Under: Deacon Frey, Don Henley, Glenn Frey, The Eagles

The rumors regarding Deacon Frey stepping into dad’s shoes were quelled last summer with a definitive no. But one year later, the answer is yes.

Don Henley has confirmed that Glenn’s son will be singing the enduring songs dad made famous for the upcoming Classic West / Classic East shows in New York and Los Angeles.

“Glenn’s son Deacon is a very talented young man, and he seems to be up for the task,” said Henley. “He’s enthusiastic about it and he’s been working real hard on it, and he’s gonna do it with us. And I think that’s appropriate.

“There’s an old system both in Eastern and Western culture called the guild system, where the father is the master and the son is the apprentice. The trade, the craft, the business is handed down from father to son. I think it’s the only appropriate way to carry on. I don’t think I’d do it otherwise. Since it’s Glenn’s blood, it’s his son, I think that’s appropriate.”

The Eagles will play Dodger Stadium in L.A. July 15 and 16 at Dodger Stadium and Citi Field in Queens, N.Y. July 29 and 30 in a line-up that includes Fleetwood Mac, Steely Dan, the Doobie Brothers, Earth, Wind & Fire and Journey.

More from Jenny Q
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live