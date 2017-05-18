Jeff Goldblum Was Almost The Voice Of Apple

Imagine a world where your iPhone speaks to you in long…dramatic…pauses. That’s what life would be like if Jeff Goldblum was the voice of Siri.

According to Goldblum, Steve Jobs wanted him to be the voice of Apple. Goldblum sat down for an interview with Australia’s “Today” show and said,

“Steve Jobs called me up a few decades ago to be the voice of Apple. That was early on, and I did not know it was Steve Jobs.”

As you already know, Goldblum didn’t take the job and the rest is history. Not to mention Siri is still kind of terrible at her job. Why can’t she understand us!