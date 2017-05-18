Jimmy Fallon On His Trump Interview, “I Was Just Trying To Have Fun”

Last year, Jimmy Fallon snagged the interview of a lifetime with Donald Trump. When the comedian turned late night host failed to ask him the hard-hitting political questions and instead messed up his hair, some of his fans turned on him.
Well, Fallon is finally speaking out about that interview. In a New York Times interview, Fallon finally told his side of the story. Fallon says,
“I didn’t do it to humanize him. I almost did it to minimize him. I didn’t think that would be a compliment…I’m a people pleaser. If there’s one bad thing on Twitter about me, it will make me upset. So, after this happened, I was devastated. I didn’t mean anything by it. I was just trying to have fun.”
If you’ve ever watched The Tonight Show or anything else that Fallon has done, you will know he’s not political. He never has been, even on Saturday Night Live. On The Tonight Show he plays Lip Sync Battle and brings puppies on stage during trivia games. To expect anything other than Fallon messing up Trump’s hair is just plain crazy.