Man Falls Off The Second Level At TopGolf In Fort Worth

May 18, 2017 8:52 AM By Rebekah Black

Perhaps alcohol and golf aren’t such a great combination, especially if you’re on the second story at TopGolf in Fort Worth.

Don’t worry, the gentlemen featured in the video is fine. Luckily, TopGolf has safety nets. The man seen below had a lovely swing and a miss before falling of the edge. It would appear that he thought he hit the ball a significant distance and just got a little too excited. While celebrating, he simply walked right off the edge.

Morgan Wallace, senior communications specialist at TopGolf said…

“This is an extremely rare occurrence at Topgolf. We take safety very seriously and a strong safety track record is critical to our success.”

More from Rebekah Black
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live