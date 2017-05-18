Michael Jackson ‘Bubbles’ Movie Closer to Reality

By Robyn Collins

Netflix is getting close to closing a deal for Bubbles, a script detailing the life of the late Michael Jackson from the perspective of his beloved pet monkey, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Related: Watch a Trailer for Michael Jackson Biopic ‘Searching for Neverland’

Taika Waititi, who directed the upcoming Thor: Ragnarok, will co-helm the stop-animation feature with Mark Gustafson. Sources say the deal is near $20 million and is for worldwide rights.

The film is expected to be similar to Charlie Kaufman’s Anomalisa (2015), utilizing stop-animation technology, which combines 3D printing and puppetry.