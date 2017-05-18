Soundgarden & Audioslave Frontman Chris Cornell Has Died

Some unexpected news coming from the music business today. Lead singer for Soundgarden and Audioslave, Chris Cornell, has died at the age of 52.

Cornell passed away sometime Wednesday evening. According to reports, Cornell’s death was completely unexpected. As of right now there is no known cause of death. However his family is working closely with the medical examiner to determine a cause of death.

Roughly ten hours ago, Cornell was actively posting on social media. His last tweet saying “Finally back to Rock City!!!!”

He even posted one of his music videos to Facebook.

Sadly, Cornell was scheduled to play at The Bomb Factory next Friday, May 26th.