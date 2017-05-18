The Best Pizza Hacks You Need To Try Right Now

Pizza is great at anytime. Morning, noon, or night it doesn’t matter; cold or hot we don’t care.

As often as we eat pizza on the regular, there are still plenty of tricks of the trade to ordering your pie that get you more bang for your buck.

The following are 10 hacks that you need to IMMEDIATELY try when you call for delivery next. Some of them are so simple, we’re upset we didn’t think of doing them sooner!

-Sometimes smaller is better.

HACK: You get slightly more pizza to eat when you order two medium Dominos pizzas rather than one large pizza. Same price too. Shh dun tell! — Margo C'est Moi (@averagelover69) July 8, 2016

-Transport your pizza properly

-Turn the box into free plates

-Cook two pizzas at the same time

Need to cook two pizzas? Try this #PizzaNight #PizzaHack: cut them in half and put them on a baking sheet like so.🍕🔪 pic.twitter.com/NnPjDR3IOV — Delissio (@delissio) April 17, 2015

-Steal some extra potions just for yourself

-Keep your leftovers contained

#PIZZAHACK The Best Way to Store Leftover Pizza in the Fridge http://t.co/pu68VXyS6d — Sean Peoples (@s_peoples) September 26, 2014

-Reheat it the proper way

Legendary Lesson #5: reheating pizza in a pan, covered on low heat = crisp crust and melty cheese. #PizzaHack pic.twitter.com/A5ZkwYcjXx — Abby's Pizza (@abbyspizza) August 3, 2016

-Ask for extra seasoning

Protip: You can ask Little Caesars to put the crust flavor stuff all over the whole pizza. — Alex (@acronkyoung) May 18, 2012

-Make the delivery wait so much easier

Life hack: Order dominos pizza. Change pizza tracker to Beach Theme. Enjoy the soundscape of waves and birds as you nap and wait for pizza. — Ter ilyn (@TerilynElise) December 7, 2015

-The salad bar is your friend

Life hack: take bacon bits from the salad section at the Pizza Hut buffet and put them on top of your pasta/pizza. Thank me later. 😎 — Queen D (@sconnie_nurse) February 18, 2016

Via Seventeen