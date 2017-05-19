14-Year-Old Forney HS Softball Player Killed by Jeep Driven by Teammate

“It’s a very tragic accident,” Kaufman County sheriff’s Lt. Jolie Stewart told inforney.com.

Emily Galiano was run over outside a rural home following a softball team dinner about 8 p.m. The sheriff’s office says the driver didn’t know that Emily was behind the vehicle. No criminal charges are expected to be filed.

She was rushed to a Dallas hospital in critical condition where she later died. Twin sister Madison has posted photos on Twitter.

may 16, 2017 at 9:21pm i lost my bestfriend, sister, wombmate, teammate, etc, rest easy baby. everything i do is for you now 💓 i love you😭 pic.twitter.com/2Tx0zQlFez — madison galiano (@GalianoMadison) May 17, 2017

Condolences have poured in from the softball community.

Thoughts and prayers to the Forney softball team and it's entire community. — Rowlett Softball (@rowlettsoftball) May 17, 2017

Our thoughts and prayers are with the players, staff and families of Forney Softball. — Reedy Softball (@ReedySoftball) May 17, 2017

Thoughts and prayers to Forney softball and Forney high school. The softball community is a family. #prayersforemily — TimberCreek Softball (@TimbercreekSB) May 17, 2017

The Forney ISD issued this statement: