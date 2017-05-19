14-Year-Old Forney HS Softball Player Killed by Jeep Driven by Teammate
“It’s a very tragic accident,” Kaufman County sheriff’s Lt. Jolie Stewart told inforney.com.
Emily Galiano was run over outside a rural home following a softball team dinner about 8 p.m. The sheriff’s office says the driver didn’t know that Emily was behind the vehicle. No criminal charges are expected to be filed.
She was rushed to a Dallas hospital in critical condition where she later died. Twin sister Madison has posted photos on Twitter.
Condolences have poured in from the softball community.
The Forney ISD issued this statement:
On Tuesday evening, May 16, our Forney ISD family suffered a great loss. One of our students from Forney High School passed away from injuries suffered in an unfortunate incident involving a vehicle. Our hearts, thoughts and prayers are with the family during this very difficult time.
A prayer vigil was held for students and staff at Forney High School this morning and there will be additional counselors at the school today and throughout the remainder of the week.
The Forney High School softball playoff game scheduled for tonight against Mansfield Lakeridge has been postponed. A new date and time has not been set at this time.
Please keep our student and the family in your heart and in your prayers.