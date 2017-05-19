Learn How Critics Feel About “Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul”, “Everything, Everything” and “Alien: Covenant”

From a wimpy kid, to those in love, and those ready for an alien encounter, the box-office offers diversity this weekend.

Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul – Rated PG

Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul, based on the record-breaking book series, a family road trip to attend Meemaw’s 90th birthday party goes hilariously off course–thanks to Greg’s newest scheme to (finally!) become famous.

Critics: “With an all-new cast but the same juvenile humor, Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul finds the franchise still stuck in arrested — and largely unfunny — development”, according to Rottentomatoes.com . 26% LIKE

Blake: you can’t release this movie against newcomers Everything, Everything, Alien: Covenent and the still popular Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 and expect it to survive against such strong competition. Enough said.

Everything, Everything – Rated PG-13

A teenage girl (Amandla Stenberg) is unable to leave her home because she has an immunodeficiency that makes her allergic to almost everything. However, her life changes for the better when she begins to communicate with the boy next door (Nick Robinson). Everything, Everything was directed by Stella Meghie, and was adapted from the YA novel of the same name by Nicola Yoon.

Critics: this romantic story of young love will attract a young audience, but not for long, due to cliche’s they’ve seen in similar movies from their parent’s era. 49% LIKE

Blake: this is a movie for the 16-22 aged viewer learning about life, first true love, and what it’s like to pay for a movie that you will only have you talking about it for a short period of time, afterwards.

Alien: Covenant – Rated R

Ridley Scott returns to the universe he created, with Alien: Covenant, a new chapter in his groundbreaking ALIEN franchise. The crew of the colony ship “Covenant”, bound for a remote planet on the far side of the galaxy, discovers what they think is an uncharted paradise, but is actually a dark, dangerous world. When they uncover a threat beyond their imagination, they must attempt a harrowing escape.

Critics: Rottentomatoes.com reports, “Alien: Covenant delivers another satisfying round of close-quarters deep-space terror, even if it doesn’t take the saga in any new directions.” 73% LIKE

Blake: great knowing Ridley Scott helmed this prequel, however my trusted sources say there is just enough intrigue to provide it good reviews, but with little new territory to discover. Alien: Covenant will do well enough to keep the franchise alive, should Ridley Scott be along for the ride, or someone else.

If you see one of this weekend’s new movies, share your thoughts here, or on my 98.7KLUV Facebook page post.

Enjoy a movie this weekend!