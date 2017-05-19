Blake Powers’ #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW: May 19-21

Hear are “9 – 98.7K-LUV #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW: May 19-21”

Friday

Comedian Paula Poundstone at Majestic Theatre – according to the AT&T Performing Arts Center website, “Heralded as one of our country’s foremost comics, Paula Poundstone’s quick-thinking, unscripted approach to comedy makes for a perfect fit as a regular panelist on NPR’s #1 show, the screwball weekly news quiz show WAIT WAIT …DON’T TELL ME! where she holds the record for game losses. “The others cheat,” she says magnanimously, “you wouldn’t think NPR would put up with that.”The talents of this brilliant humorist extend beyond standup comedy, but stop short of yodeling. In 2016 Paula voiced the character “Forgetter Paula” in Disney/Pixar’s Academy Award winning animated feature film, Inside Out. In June 2016, her first double-live CD, North By Northwest: Paula Poundstone Live! (HighBridge) debuted at #1 on both Amazon’s “Hot New Releases – Non Fiction” and “Comedy CD” lists. The CD was recorded at performances at the Big Top Chautauqua in Bayfield, WI and the Aladdin Theatre in Portland, OR.Still, Paula considers her greatest achievement being a Mom of 3 children. She lives in Santa Monica where she also has 2 dogs, 14 cats, and one ant left from her ant farm.

Friday – Sunday

Taste Addison at Addison Circle Park – their website notes, “A celebration of food, music, and fun, Taste Addison, dishes out the best food and flavor with a healthy side of jam. A three-day menu of fun, May 19-21, 2017, Taste Addison delivers the tastiest eateries with the best music at Addison Circle Park. Known for 180+ restaurants in less than 4.4 miles and its nationally recognized special events, Addison serves up a good time no matter the craving.”

Saturday – Sunday

The Dallas Pet Expo at Dallas Market Hall – includes loads of exhibitors, live entertainment, Obedience Demos, author readings/book signings, discounted pet vaccinations, info on pet care, grooming, behavior, training, traveling with your pet, and MUCH more!

Sunday

Rock & Relief for East Texas – to help the Van Zandt County storm victims at O’Riley’s Pub – 8989 Forest Lane – Dallas. Cover charge or donated item goes to the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Department. Bands include: Holy Dyver (tribute to Dio), Unglued (Stone Temple Pilots tribute), Koppur Thief, Coldstone (high energy blues/rock), Blackland Saints, Hillbilly Orchestra and Rock Box.

Now – May 29

Scarborough Renaissance Festival at Scarborough Renaissance Festival Grounds in Waxahachie – offers interactive fun for everyone, 16th Century Style set in the days of King Henry VIII! Enjoy full combat armored jousts, Birds of Prey exhibitions, the Mermaid Lagoon and Renaissance entertainment on 27 stages. Discover exquisite crafts in 200 village shoppes and marvel at the artisan demonstrations. Partake in Renaissance rides and games of skill and feast on food & drink fit for a king. For the more discerning tastes there are daily wine and beer tastings as well. Plus, every weekend has a different theme and a variety of special events. Congratulations to all our 98.7K-LUV ticket winners!

