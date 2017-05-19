Dale Hansen ‘Unplugged’ Shares Passionate Views on Baylor Rape Scandal

Channel 8’s Dale Hansen has made national news several times when he goes ‘Unplugged.’ This time, it’s personal.

With yet another lawsuit filed against Baylor this week involving rape of a former student called ‘Jane Doe,’ our longtime sports reporter/anchor shares that his daughter was raped while attending UNT.

Dale says that not revealing the names of rape victims is sending the wrong message.

“The woman in this latest Baylor case is being identified only as Jane Doe because we don’t identify rape victims, but when we tell a woman we won’t use their name in a rape case we are telling that woman she is not just the victim of a crime. This is something she needs to hide, something to be embarrassed about because there is a stigma attached to rape.”

As many as eight Baylor football players are accused of drugging and gang-raping ‘Jane’ in an act of ‘bonding’ in this most recent suit.

A lawsuit filed earlier this year claims Baylor football players committed 52 rapes by 31 men over four years.

Here’s a timeline of charges against Baylor.