“Deadliest Catch” Star Sig Hansen Arrested After Alleged Assault

May 19, 2017 5:43 AM
Looks like Deadliest Catch might be doing a little damage control today after Sig Hansen was arrested for alleged assault on an Uber driver.

Apparently the crab captain was arrested early Thursday morning at his house after celebrating Norway’s Constitution Day with his family. According to reports, Sig spat at an Uber driver, then kicked his vehicle after learning that he could not pay in cash.

When picked up by police, he was clearly intoxicated. However, he wasn’t in jail too long. The captain posted bail and went home.

Since the incident, Sig has apologized. He took to Twitter saying,

Yeah, that’s probably a good idea.

