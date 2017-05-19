Fleetwood Mac, ELO, George Harrison On Hot Rock Songs Charts Thanks to Guardians of the Galaxy

There’s a reason KLUV still plays these guys daily!

George Harrison, Fleetwood Mac, ELO and a handful of other classic acts are on the Billboard charts this week thanks to the success of the Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2 soundtrack.

Fleetwood Mac’s “The Chain” finds themselves in the top ten at #7!

Electric Light Orchestra’s “Mr. Blue Sky” is #12, followed by Sweet’s “Fox on the Run” at 18, Harrison’s “My Sweet Lord” at 21 and Cat Stevens’ “Father and Son” at 24. For all but Harrison, this marks their debut on the Hot Rock Songs chart.