Fleetwood Mac, ELO, George Harrison On Hot Rock Songs Charts Thanks to Guardians of the Galaxy

May 19, 2017 1:30 PM
Filed Under: ELO, Fleetwood Mac, George Harrison, Guardians Of The Galaxy, Rock Songs

There’s a reason KLUV still plays these guys daily!

George Harrison, Fleetwood Mac, ELO and a handful of other classic acts are on the Billboard charts this week thanks to the success of the Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2 soundtrack.

Fleetwood Mac’s “The Chain” finds themselves in the top ten at #7!

Electric Light Orchestra’s “Mr. Blue Sky” is #12, followed by Sweet’s “Fox on the Run” at 18, Harrison’s “My Sweet Lord” at 21 and Cat Stevens’ “Father and Son” at 24. For all but Harrison, this marks their debut on the Hot Rock Songs chart.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live